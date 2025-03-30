Media: Over 2 million people take part in opposition rally in Türkiye

30 Mar. 12:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

About 2.2 million people took part in the rally in Istanbul in support of the city's mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, who was arrested last week. This was reported by opposition leader Özgür Özel on March 29.

The Turkish General Directorate of Security refuted this information, stating that the territory where the rally had taken place could accommodate a maximum of 450,000 people. The General Directorate of Security added that the actual number of people was 150,000.

It was previously reported that during the rally held the day before, a signature collection for holding early presidential elections in the republic was launched.

Let us remind you that the Istanbul mayor was detained in the middle of last week, after which protests sparked in the country. Ekrem İmamoğlu was arrested a week ago.