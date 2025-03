30 Mar. 13:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The migration services of the Russian and Armenian Interior Ministries held an online meeting, the press service for migration and citizenship of the Armenian Interior Ministry reported.

The central topic of the talks was illegal migration. In particular, illegal stay of migrants in both countries was discussed. The talks concerned both Armenian citizens residing in Russia as well as Russians who permanently live in Armenia.

The participants of the meeting agreed to continue the discussions.