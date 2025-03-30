Three dozen mining farms discovered in Dagestan in a year

30 Mar. 15:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

In Dagestan, law enforcement authorities found over 30 illegal mining farms in 2024, the Main Directorate of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia for the North Caucasus Federal District reported.

On the air of the Russia-24 TV channel, the head of the department noted that some of these farms were mobile and were located in truck trailers.

"They were also discovered in previously abandoned buildings belonging to various enterprises. Their number varie. More than 30 farms were identified in Dagestan over the past year",

Sergey Bachurin said.

Let us remind you that this year, a ban on mining has come into effect in 10 Russian regions, including Dagestan. The restriction will remain in place until March 2031.