80,000 people gather to celebrate Eid al-Fitr in Moscow's mosque

30 Mar. 15:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

More than 80,000 people took part in Eid al-Fitr prayers in the Cathedral Mosque in Moscow, a source in the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of Russia reported on March 30.

"On Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, over 80,000 Muslims prayed at the Cathedral Mosque of Moscow, on the territory of the Islamic complex and on nearby streets. The mosque itself can accommodate about 10,000 people",

a source in the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims of t

he Russian Federation stated.

At the same time, he emphasized that no violations of public order had been registered.

The religious organization also noted that streets closed due to the prayer have now been reoped to the public, RIA Novosti reports.

"We thank Muscovites and guests of the capital for their understanding. We also express our gratitude to the capital's authorities, law enforcement agencies, and volunteers for the well-coordinated and effective work",

the Spiritual Directorate of Muslims stated.

Let us remind you that today, Muslims around the world celebrate one of the main religious holidays, Eid al-Fitr. The tradition of this celebration dates back to the 7th century.