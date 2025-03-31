Armenian military changes provocation tactics

31 Mar. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of March 29 and the morning of March 30, the Armenian armed forces attempted 3 times to conduct reconnaissance flights over the Azerbaijan Army positions located opposite their positions in the direction of the Gerenzur settlement using unmanned aerial vehicles and drones, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry reported.

"Owing to the vigilance of the Azerbaijan Army units, Armenia's provocative attempts were successfully prevented," the ministry said.

Meanwhile, units of the Armenian armed forces using small arms repeatedly subjected to fire the positions of the Azerbaijan Army from the directions of Gorus, Basarkechar and Chambarak regions.