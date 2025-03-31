Israel announces conditions for Gaza settlement

31 Mar. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Rejecting claims that his government is not engaged in serious negotiations aimed at securing the release of those held captive in Gaza, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting.

The PM said he was committed to reaching an agreement to free the hostages and military pressure had been effective.

“We are willing. We are negotiating under fire” and “can see cracks beginning to appear” in what Hamas has demanded in its negotiations, Netanyahu said.

The PM stressed that “Hamas must lay down its arms”, adding that its leaders would be allowed to leave after they did so, and Israel was also willing to talk about “the final stage” of a hostage release-ceasefire deal with the militant group.