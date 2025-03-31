Turkish Foreign Ministry urges lifting sanctions from Syria

31 Mar. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye welcomed the formation of a new transitional government in Syria, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said.

“This step, which follows the convening of the National Dialogue Conference and the announcement of the Constitutional Declaration, demonstrates the Syrian administration’s commitment to advancing the political transition, led and owned by the Syrians, in an inclusive manner,” the statement reads.

According to the ministry, Ankara will continue to support comprehensive and inclusive political process, which remains one of the cornerstones of establishing security and stability in Syria.

The ministry also called on the international community to focus on stabilizing Syria, emphasizing the need for the unconditional lifting of sanctions and the initiation of reconstruction efforts.