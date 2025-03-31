Iran steps up development of Arvand oil field

31 Mar. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iran's Arvandan Oil and Gas Production Company (AOGPC) has continued the development of the joint Arvand oil field with Iraq by placing a drilling rig at the oil field.

CEO of Arvandan Oil and Gas Company Abdollah Azari-Ahvazi explained that the drilling rig will be used to repair one well and drill a new well in the Arvand oil field.

The Arvand oil field, located along the Arvand River on the Iran-Iraq border, was discovered in 2008. The field is estimated to contain around 1.2 billion barrels of crude oil, 14 billion cubic meters of gas, and 55 million barrels of gas condensate.