Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan agree on exchanging ratification instruments of border deal

31 Mar. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan’s presidents signed a protocol on the exchange of instruments of ratification of a border deal signed between Bishkek and Dushanbe earlier this month.

The signing ceremony, held in the Tajik city of Khujand, took place after bilateral talks between Tajik President Emomali Rahmon and his visiting Kyrgyz counterpart Sadyr Japarov, according to a statement by the Tajik presidency.