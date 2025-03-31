Yerevan refuses to pay contribution to CSTO budget

31 Mar. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia refused to sign the document related to the the Collective Security Treaty Organization's budget for 2024. Yerevan notified the CSTO Secretariat of its decision.

“The Armenian side has officially informed the CSTO Secretariat that it will refrain from signing the CSTO CSC decision ‘On the CSTO 2024 Budget’ and from participating in the financing of the organization’s activities envisaged by it,” the Armenian foreign ministry said.

Earlier, Speaker of the Armenian Parliament Alen Simonyan said Yerevan doesn't plan to reconsider its relations with the CSTO.

In early 2024, Armenia has frozen its participation in the CSTO. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Aleksandr Pankin warned that if Armenia fails to make the payment by the end of 2025, CSTO member states may explore various scenarios for the future of the alliance.