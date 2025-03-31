Bus accident in Iran kills 14 people

31 Mar. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A bus overturned on the Kerman–Ravar highway in Kerman Province, located in southeastern Iran, killing 14 people and injuring 29 others, Tasnim reported in its Telegram channel.

The bus carried only 43 passengers. Rescue teams and traffic police are working at the scene, which, in addition to helping the victims, are investigating the causes of the accident.

"The bus was carrying a group of citizens who were traveling from Jiroft to the holy city of Mashhad when it overturned today at about 17:00 on the 75th km of the Kerman-Ravar axis in the Khorasani Pass," employee of the public relations department of the Kerman Provincial Court Mojtaba Ostovarzade said.

All the injured, five of whom are in serious condition, were taken to the Shahid Bahonar Hospital in Kerman, IRNA reported.