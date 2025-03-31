Kazakhstan and China sign agreement on water pipeline construction

31 Mar. 18:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

An agreement on the construction of a water pipeline from the Satpayev Canal to the Kazakh capital was signed in Astana, with China also participating in the project.

The signing ceremony was attended by First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Roman Sklyar and Chinese Ambassador to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin.

The project is expected to improve water supply to Astana. A pumping and filtering station will also be built as part of the project.

It is reported that construction work is scheduled to begin in April of this year.