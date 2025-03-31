Three killed in mosque explosion in Uzbekistan

31 Mar. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

A gas explosion in a mosque in the Andijan region claimed the lives of three people, with the number of victims increasing, the press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Uzbekistan reported.

According to the ministry, 10 people were injured in the explosion, all of them were hospitalized.

Let us remind you that the explosion occurred in a mosque in the Andijan region in eastern Uzbekistan. The authorities reported that the gas explosion had led to the collapse of the ablution room, and the rubble is being cleared.

It is specified that the situation is under control.