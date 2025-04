31 Mar. 19:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

Economic analysts have released data on Georgia's GDP in February. According to Sakstat, the country's economy grew by 7.7% in the second month of the year.

The highest growth was recorded in the sphere of scientific research, while the technology and mass communications sectors also grew. Positive trends were recorded in the transport sector, energy and mining.

It should be noted that in January, the country's authorities reported that the country's economy had grown by 9% in 2024.