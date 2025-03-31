New fuel oil emissions detected in Anapa again

31 Mar. 20:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

New emissions of oil products were detected on the coast of Anapa, according to a statement released by the operational headquarters of the Krasnodar Territory on March 31.

"On March 31, small emissions of fuel oil fractions were detected in one section of the coastal strip of Anapa",

the regional operational headquarters reported.

According to reports, monitoring groups found emissions in the area of ​​the Beach Village, and their removal is a priority.

Let us remind you that several tons of oil products leaked into the Black Sea following the sinking of two ships at the end of last year.