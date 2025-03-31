РУС ENG

Kaja Kallas to visit Armenia

The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy will visit Armenia, the President of Germany announced on March 31 after a meeting with her Armenian counterpart.

Frank-Walter Steinmeier has not announced the dates of Kaja Kallas' visit. According to him, she will hold a number of talks in the republic.

The German President also said that during the trip of the EU High Representative, issues related to the signing of a new document between Brussels and Yerevan will be discussed.

