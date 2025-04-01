Presidents of three Central Asian countries sign border treaty

1 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Tajik President Emomali Rahmon, Kyrgyz leader Sadyr Japarov, and Uzbek head of state Shavkat Mirziyoyev have signed a treaty establishing the junction point of the three republics' borders.

The Tajik leader expressed satisfaction with the signatures, noting that this event holds great significance for the development of good-neighborly relations between the three countries and contributes to the strengthening of peaceful coexistence and cooperation.

Additionally, the leaders signed the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship.

In March, after nearly 23 years of negotiations over disputed areas and several conflicts involving local residents and military personnel from both republics, Rahmon and Japarov signed a treaty on the state border in Bishkek. On Monday, the parties exchanged ratification certificates of the agreement.