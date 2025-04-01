Putin open to contacts with Trump

1 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin remains unconditionally open to contacts with U.S. President Donald Trump, and their conversation will be promptly organized if necessary, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"The president remains totally open to contacts with Trump, so their conversation will be arranged very promptly if it is needed," Dmitry Peskov said.

Earlier, Trump announced his intention to call Putin again this week.

On March 18, the presidents of Russia and the U.S. had their second telephone conversation this year.