Berlin apologizes to Baku for Steinmeier's demarche

1 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The German President's Office has offered apology to Azerbaijan regarding German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's scandalous statement published on his social media page.

The letter, addressed on behalf of the head of the German President's office, expressed apologies for this incident.

In an official letter addressed to Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan Hikmet Hajiyev, Berlin conveyed an apology.

The letter says that the post bears no significance with regard to Germany's well-known position on the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

It was also noted that Steinmeier's upcoming visit to Baku intends to strengthen the Azerbaijan-German partnership and support the ongoing peace process in the region.