Putin intends to meet with Chinese foreign minister

1 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian President Vladimir Putin plans to receive Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi during his visit to Moscow, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has said.

"Yes, we expect that President Putin will receive Mr. Wang Yi and they will be able to communicate," Dmitry Peskov said.

The spokesman recalled that the leaders of Russia and China "always mutually receive high-ranking delegations."

He added that Putin has known Wang Yi for a long time.

Earlier, it was reported that Wang's visit to Russia is expected to last from March 31 to April 2.