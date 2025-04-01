Israeli army attacks Hezbollah in Beirut

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) attacked a key stronghold of the Shia Hezbollah movement in the suburbs of Beirut, the IDF press service reported.

Israeli servicemen "conducted a strike in the Dahieh area, a key Hezbollah terrorist stronghold," TASS reported.

"The strike targeted a Hezbollah terrorist who had recently directed Hamas operatives and assisted them in planning a significant and imminent terror attack against Israeli civilians. Due to the immediate threat the terrorist posed, the IDF...eliminated him," the statement reads.