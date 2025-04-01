SpaceX launches private astronaut crew in polar-orbiting mission

1 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

SpaceX launched a crew of four private astronauts led by a crypto entrepreneur on a mission to orbit Earth from pole to pole, a novel trajectory in which no humans have traveled before.

Maltese investor Chun Wang is the bankroller and commander of the SpaceX mission, named Fram2.

Wang and three associates launched aboard SpaceX's Crew Dragon capsule at 01:47 GMT on Tuesday from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida, setting off for a free-flying mission for 3 to 5 days, during which they will partake in 22 research experiments largely centered on how spaceflight and microgravity affect the human body.