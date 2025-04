1 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Georgian parliament has approved in a third and final reading a law on foreign agents, which is identical to the U.S. Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA), according to a broadcast of the plenary session on the Georgian parliament's website.

A total of 86 deputies voted for the law, there were no votes against.

According to the law, the status of a foreign agent can be obtained not only by a legal entity with foreign financing, but also by individuals.