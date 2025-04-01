Iranian President to pay state visit to Azerbaijan

1 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian is expected to embark on a state visit to Azerbaijan in April, a source at the Iranian embassy in Azerbaijan reported.

It was noted that during the visit, a joint business forum will take place. Several agreements are expected to be signed during the visit.

Today, the Iranian President's Political Advisor Mehdi Sanaei arrived in Baku. He was received by President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

Expressing gratitude for the reception, Sanaei conveyed the greetings of President Masoud Pezeshkian. President Ilham Aliyev thanked for the greetings and asked to convey his regards to the President of Iran.

Recalling his previous visits to Azerbaijan, Mehdi Sanaei noted the country’s continuous development. The advisor emphasized that Iran places great importance on strengthening relations with neighboring countries, particularly Azerbaijan, with which it shares historical, religious, and cultural ties. He hailed the positive trajectory of bilateral relations in all areas.

The Azerbaijani President, in turn, highlighted the shared values between Azerbaijan and Iran and positively assessed the dynamics of recent reciprocal visits.

Ilham Aliyev expressed his hope that Mehdi Sanaei’s visit to Azerbaijan would provide a good opportunity to discuss the bilateral agenda.

The meeting included discussions on cooperation in transport, particularly the development of the North-South Transport Corridor, as well as collaboration in the economic, trade, and energy sectors. The activity of the intergovernmental commission was also reviewed.

Additionally, the sides exchanged views on the construction progress of the bridge over the Araz River in the Aghbend direction.