1 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.3 was recorded in Armenia, the National Seismic Monitoring Center reported.

The earthquake's epicenter was located 2 km from the state border with Georgia. Tremors were detected at approximately 2:00 p.m. local time (1:00 p.m. Moscow time). No casualties or damage were reported.

Let us remind you that last Monday, an earthquake occurred in northern Armenia, with tremors at the epicenter being felt at 6 points.