Kremlin continues contacts with White House

1 Apr. 17:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia and the USA continue their contacts on the complex topic of the Ukrainian settlement, Dmitry Peskov, the press secretary of the Russian president, announced today.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that the USA could introduce secondary duties on oil from Russia if there is no progress on the Ukrainian settlement.

"We actually already discussed this yesterday. We continue our contacts with the American side… The substance that we are discussing, related to the Ukrainian settlement, is very complex and requires a lot of additional efforts. We continue our contacts with the American side",

Dmitry Peskov said.

Let us remind you that the last Russian-American meeting took place in Riyadh on March 24. The parties reached a number of agreements.