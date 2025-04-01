Russia welcomes treaty on borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan

1 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia welcomes the conclusion of the agreement on the state borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, as well as the Khujand Declaration of Eternal Friendship, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, Moscow supports these decisions, which are aimed at strengthening friendly relations and expanding mutually beneficial cooperation between Russia's allies.

The ministry noted that the agreements between the countries would give new impetus to the development of good-neighborliness and partnership, and help to ensure stability and security in Central Asia.

Let us remind you that the treaty on the state borders between the three countries was signed on March 31 of this year.