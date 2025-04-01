Flights between Yerevan and Yekaterinburg resume

1 Apr. 19:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, a FlyOne Armenia plane landed at Koltsovo Airport in Yekaterinburg, arriving from Yerevan. Flights on this route have resumed as part of the spring-summer schedule.

"We welcomed a flight from Yerevan on our apron this afternoon",

the press service of Koltsovo Airport stated.

The flight between the Armenian capital and Yekaterinburg takes 3 hours 40 minutes. The airline will operate two flights a week - on Tuesdays and Fridays - using an Airbus A320 on the route.

The flights have resumed after a break of 1,5 years. FlyOne Armenia has not operated flights between the cities since the fall of 2023.