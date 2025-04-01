Azerbaijani Foreign Minister meets with Magdalena Grono

1 Apr. 22:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus Magdalena Grono held talks, with Simon Mordue, Deputy Secretary General for Economic and Global Issues at the European External Action Service, also attending the meeting, the Azerbaijni Foreign Ministry reported.

The parties discussed bilateral cooperation, as well as regional and international issues.

Baku and Brussels expressed mutual interest in developing a dialogue on energy security and green energy.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Minister also spoke about the restoration of the territories liberated from Armenian occupation. The parties separately discussed cooperation in demining efforts and the search for missing people.