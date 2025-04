2 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. President Donald Trump will travel to Saudi Arabia in May, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"President will be heading to Saudi Arabia in May," Karoline Leavitt said.

Earlier, Trump said his visit to Saudi Arabia would be to seal an agreement to invest upwards of $1 trillion in the U.S. economy.