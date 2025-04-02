Istanbul prosecutor investigates opposition boycott calls

2 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Istanbul’s public prosecutor’s office launched an investigation into recent opposition calls for a boycott of pro-government businesses following the arrest of the city’s mayor.

The prosecutor’s office determined that “divisive rhetoric” on traditional and social media aimed at hindering the economic activity of a segment of society constituted “hatred and discrimination” and “incitement to hatred and hostility,” Anadolu reported.

The new investigation is to be merged with ongoing investigations into physical and verbal violence committed against certain businesses.

Last month, massive protests were held in Turkey following the arrest of Istanbul’s opposition Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu. Ozgur Ozel, the head of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, held multiple rallies to protest the arrest. Ozel called for a boycott of over a dozen companies that ran advertisements with the outlets.

On Tuesday, hours before the prosecutor’s office launched its investigation, Ozel posted on social media a call for a general boycott ending all purchases on Wednesday.