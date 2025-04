2 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, another group of IDPs was sent to the Sarijaly village of Azerbaijan's Agdam district from the Garadagh district of Baku.

At this stage, another 28 families (110 people) moved to the Sarijaly village. These families temporarily settled in dormitories, sanatoriums, pioneer camps and administrative buildings in various territories of Azerbaijan.

On March 27, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev visited the village and got acquainted with the progress of construction work.