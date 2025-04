2 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi said he considers visiting Russia in May.

"[There is] no exact date yet. We are thinking about May, maybe," Grossi said.

He also expects to visit Tehran by the end of the month to discuss the Iran deal, TASS reported.

"We are considering the date [of the trip] to take place in the coming weeks," Grossi said.

Asked to clarify whether it would be in April, the IAEA chief replied, "Probably.".