2 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

First Vice-President of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva met with First Lady of the Federal Republic of Germany Elke Büdenbender today in Baku.

Elke Büdenbender arrived in Azerbaijan together with her husband, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier, yesterday. This morning, they visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.