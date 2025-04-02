Fidan begins visit to France

2 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Turkish Foreign Ministry website

The head of the Turkish Foreign Ministry is arriving in France today. During the trip, he will discuss a number of major issues related to bilateral relations and the international situation with his local counterpart.

On Wednesday, April 2, a meeting of the Turkish and French Foreign Ministers will take place in Paris, the Turkish press report.

During the talks, Hakan Fidan will discuss with Jean-Noël Barrot bilateral relations, Türkiye’s interaction with the European Union, European security, the situations in Ukraine, the Gaza Strip and Syria.

The Turkish minister is expected to announce Türkiye’s readiness to increase trade turnover and mutual investments with France.

A discussion of the partnership development in various areas is also planned.

In addition, Fidan will draw attention to the importance of cooperation in the defense industry and the need to lift export restrictions.

In addition, the parties will touch upon issues of combating terrorism and the need for a unified position in countering terrorist threats.