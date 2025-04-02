UK imposed sanctions against two judges from Georgia

2 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

The UK authorities have imposed sanctions against two judges from Georgia who are accused of corruption.

The UK Treasury has imposed sanctions against Georgian judges Mikhail Chinchaladze and Levan Murusidze, the media reports.

According to the decision of the British department, the restrictions involve freezing accounts and other financial restrictions on the territory of the United Kingdom. The country's authorities believe that the judges may be involved in corruption schemes.

It should be noted that the UK is not the first country to impose prohibitive measures against these judges. Earlier, financial sanctions were imposed by the Czech Republic, the US and Lithuania imposed visa restrictions