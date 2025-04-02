2 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

A meeting between the head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, the special representative of the Russian president, Kirill Dmitriev, and the special envoy of the US president, Steve Witkoff, the possibility of which Dmitry Peskov did not exclude, may take place today, US media report.

The head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund and the special representative of the Russian president for investment and economic cooperation with foreign countries, Kirill Dmitriev, may hold a meeting with the special envoy of the US president, Steve Witkoff, today. This information, which is currently unconfirmed, was disseminated by CBS News journalist Sarah Cook.

"Steve Witkoff will meet with high-ranking Russian negotiator Kirill Dmitriev at the White House today, two sources confirmed,”

– Sarah Cook wrote.