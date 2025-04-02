Sergei Kiriyenko promises timely payments for Abkhazian pensioners

2 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: screenshot of video from the Sputnik Abkhazia Telegram channel

The Russian authorities will ensure the timely transfer of pensions for Russian pensioners living in the country on a permanent basis. For this purpose, branches of Promsyavzbank will soon be opened throughout Abkhazia, Sergei Kiriyenko said.

Today, First Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration of Russia Sergei Kiriyenko held a working meeting in Sukhum with the inaugurated President of Abkhazia Badra Gunba. One was the issues they discussed was interruptions in pension provision.

The question arose for a reason. It became especially relevant after Russian citizens of retirement age, who are entitled to cash payments, faced interruptions in pension provision.