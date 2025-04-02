Yerevan unlikely to be able to combine membership in EU, EAEU and CSTO, Russian MFA says

2 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to the Russian MFA, it will be difficult for Yerevan to “sit in two chairs” combining European integration with membership in the EAEU and CSTO.

Ambassador-at-large of the Russian MFA Rodion Miroshnik stated that it will be difficult for Armenia to combine membership in the CSTO, EAEU and the European Union. According to the diplomat, one can’t sit in two chairs.

“Russia has always emphasized that we are not going to interfere in the internal affairs of states, including Armenia. However, it is unlikely that it will be possible to combine participation in the CSTO, EAEU with the EU integration. It is unlikely that it will be possible to sit in two chairs,”

– Rodion Miroshnik said.

According to Miroshnik, the Russian Federation is interested in cooperation with Armenia in the CSTO.