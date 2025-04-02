Armenia’s mine terror continues to threaten Azerbaijan

2 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

According to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, Armenian mines continue to threaten Azerbaijan. Earlier, a resident of the Agdam district was injured after stepping on a landmine in the village of Chemanli.

The Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry shared a publication on its official page on the social network X in connection with the mine threat in the country.

According to the country's Foreign Ministry, the landmines laid by the Armenian side continue to threaten the safety and well-being of Azerbaijani citizens.

The Foreign Ministry recalled that today, as a result of a mine explosion in Agdam, a local resident was injured. In total, 387 citizens of the country have been killed or injured since the end of the Karabakh war.