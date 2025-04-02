Azerbaijani President to visit China in April

2 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev will visit China in April, Liu Jianchao, member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China and head of the International Relations Department, said at the conference “Azerbaijani-Chinese Strategic Partnership: Consolidation and Promotion of Cooperation in the Global South” held in Baku.

“President Ilham Aliyev will visit China in April this year. We will make decisions on more specific projects during his visit,”

- Liu Jianchao said.