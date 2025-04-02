Moscow, Tehran discussed nuclear program negotiations

2 Apr. 22:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

A meeting of the deputy foreign ministers of Russia and Iran was held in Moscow. The parties agreed to continue close consultations to develop a joint framework.

Deputy head of Russian diplomacy Sergey Ryabkov held talks with his Iranian counterpart Majid Takht-Ravanchi, the press service of the Iranian Embassy in Moscow reports.

During the meeting, the deputy heads of the Russian and Iranian foreign policy departments discussed the situation with the negotiation process on the Iranian nuclear program.

The diplomats agreed to continue close consultations to develop a joint framework necessary to eliminate contradictions and lift sanctions on Tehran.