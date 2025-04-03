3 Apr. 10:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenian society must regain consciousness and realize the benefits of Armenia's participation in the EAEU, while the country's authorities must help it, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said.

The diplomat stressed that it is impossible to be in the EAEU and the EU at the same time, but it is up to Armenia to decide where it is better to be.

He emphasized that the EAEU is an association of equal states, and the EU is a structure in which "a stick discipline reigns, subordinated to anti-Russian narratives set by Brussels bureaucrats who are out of touch with reality."

"We hope that all the benefits of membership in the EAEU and the scale of losses from breaking with the EAEU will be explained to the Armenian society so that the Armenian society has an objective idea of ​​reality," Galuzin said.

On March 26, the Armenian parliament passed a law initiating the process of accession to the EU in its second and final reading.

Russia and Armenia ties

Galuzin recalled that Russia and Armenia remain allies and strategic partners. The diplomat noted the states discuss all current matters in an atmosphere of openness and trust.