U.S. State Department's Bureau of Energy Resources official visits Baku

3 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Senior Advisor of the U.S. State Department's Bureau of Energy Resources (ENR) Erik Jacobs is on a visit to Baku, the U.S. Embassy reported.

During the visit, Jacobs will meet with government officials, energy sector leaders, and sector experts to discuss the importance of energy security, underscore U.S. energy leadership, and explore opportunities to unleash energy abundance and greater prosperity for both our nations.

"On Friday, he will deliver opening remarks at the 11th Ministerial Meeting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council,” the embassy said.

Baku will host the 11th Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Council meeting on April 4.

Southern Gas Corridor: what is it?

The Southern Gas Corridor (SGC) is a strategic energy project designed to transport natural gas from the Caspian Sea region to Europe.

The Southern Gas Corridor consists of three main pipeline systems: the South Caucasus Pipeline (SCP), the Trans-Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP), Trans Adriatic Pipeline (TAP). Its initial capacity is 10 billion cubic meters with the possibility of expanding to 20 billion cubic meters per year.