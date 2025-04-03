Germany pledges more money for WHO after U.S. withdrawal

3 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Germany plans to support the World Health Organization with an additional 2 million euro following the U.S. withdrawal from the international organization, Germany's acting Health Minister Karl Lauterbach said.

According to him, the U.S. withdrawal from the WHO jeopardizes not only financial stability but also multilateral cooperation in the global health architecture.

"The World Health Organization is indispensable for global health monitoring, pandemic prevention, disease control and equitable access to health care," Lauterbach said.

The administration of U.S. President Donald Trump cancelled the country's membership after taking office in January. The withdrawal will take effect in January 2026.

The U.S. was by far the largest donor. In 2024, it financed around 18% of the budget of around $3.4 billion. Due to the expected loss and cuts in development aid in other countries, the WHO is trying to save around 20%.