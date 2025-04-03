When Musk to step back from U.S. administration?

3 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

U.S. businessman Elon Musk will stop working for the U.S. authorities after he fulfills his tasks as a supervisor of the country's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

"This scoop is garbage. Elon Musk and President Trump have both publicly stated that Elon will depart from public service as a special government employee when his incredible work at DOGE is complete," Karoline Leavitt said.

This is how she commented on the report that U.S. President Donald Trump told his team that the political role played by Musk will diminish in the coming weeks.

Elon Musk also dismissed as "fake news" media reports that his political role will soon diminish.