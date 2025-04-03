Israeli airline resumes flights to Russia

3 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Israeli air carrier El Al resumes scheduled flights from Tel Aviv to Moscow from May 1, the Israel’s Ministry of Tourism reported.

"On May 1, 2025, the Israeli national airline El Al restarts the scheduled air service en route Tel Aviv - Moscow," the report reads.

Flights will be made by Boeing 737-900 aircraft. The travel time will be five hours.

Flights will be made seven days per week from the Domodedovo Airport. One daily departure is scheduled from Monday to Wednesday and two flights per day will be on Sunday and Thursday.