3 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO and special presidential envoy for economic cooperation with foreign countries Kirill Dmitriev said that dialogue between Russia and the United States is important for building a safe world for all.

"Whatever your politics - dialogue between the US and Russia matters. It’s about building a more secure, more prosperous world for everyone," Kirill Dmitriev said.

Previously, CNN reported that Dmitriev arrived in Washington, where he is expected to meet with US special envoy Steven Witkoff.