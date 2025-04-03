Grono: Peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia to bring stability to South Caucasus

3 Apr. 17:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to media reports, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a meeting with the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia Magdalena Grono.

Pashinyan and Grono discussed the situation in the South Caucasus region. The central topic of the talks was the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The parties agreed on the importance of concluding a peace agreement between the countries.

The EU Special Representative also expressed confidence that the peace agreement between Baku and Yerevan will establish stability in the South Caucasus.

In addition to this, the parties discussed relations between Armenia and the EU and the implementation of democratic reforms with the support of the EU.