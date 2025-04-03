Israel warns new Syrian authorities of retaliation for potential aggression

3 Apr. 18:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said that Tel Aviv would not tolerate any threats from Syria. According to Katz, the rebels who chose confrontation with Israel will share the fate of the ousted Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, Israeli media report.

"From here I warn the leaders of the rebels in Syria: whoever follows the path of [former Syrian President Bashar] Assad will ultimately end like Assad",

Israel Katz said.

The Defense Minister reiterated that Israel would take all necessary measures to eliminate any threats.

Let us remind you that earlier, Israeli forces expanded the buffer zone on the border with Syria, seizing a number of new areas. Meanwhile, the Israeli Air Force conducted strikes on targets in Beirut and Hama.